France's Macron praises courage of slain Syrian radio activist Fares
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
on Sunday praised the courage of Raed al-Fares, a prominent
activist who was gunned down along with his friend Hamoud
al-Juneid in Syria on Friday.
Fares was a pro-democracy activist who ran a radio station
in Idlib, northwestern Syria, that provided independent news and
satirised both President Bashar al-Assad and opposition
insurgents.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
...
