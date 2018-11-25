The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

France's Macron praises courage of slain Syrian radio activist Fares

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
on Sunday praised the courage of Raed al-Fares, a prominent
activist who was gunned down along with his friend Hamoud
al-Juneid in Syria on Friday.
Fares was a pro-democracy activist who ran a radio station
in Idlib, northwestern Syria, that provided independent news and
satirised both President Bashar al-Assad and opposition
insurgents.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
...

 

