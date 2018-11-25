France's Macron praises courage of slain Syrian radio activist Fares

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron

on Sunday praised the courage of Raed al-Fares, a prominent

activist who was gunned down along with his friend Hamoud

al-Juneid in Syria on Friday.

Fares was a pro-democracy activist who ran a radio station

in Idlib, northwestern Syria, that provided independent news and

satirised both President Bashar al-Assad and opposition

insurgents.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said

...