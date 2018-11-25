U.S.-backed Syria forces clash with Islamic State, dozens dead -monitor, SANA
BEIRUT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Heavy clashes between Islamic
State militants and U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria killed
dozens of civilians and fighters in the past two days, a
monitoring group said.
With the help of U.S. jets and special forces, the Syrian
Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance is battling the remnants of
Islamic State in an enclave near the Iraqi border.
The SDF restored positions it had lost to attacks in recent
days, the Syrian Observatory for H ...
