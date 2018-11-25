U.S.-backed Syria forces clash with Islamic State, dozens dead -monitor, SANA

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Heavy clashes between Islamic

State militants and U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria killed

dozens of civilians and fighters in the past two days, a

monitoring group said.

With the help of U.S. jets and special forces, the Syrian

Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance is battling the remnants of

Islamic State in an enclave near the Iraqi border.

The SDF restored positions it had lost to attacks in recent

days, the Syrian Observatory for H ...