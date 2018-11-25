BC-SKI--WCup-Women's Sla, 0142

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Shiffrin cuts through fog, leads 1st run of World Cup slalom<

AP Photo FP117-1125181003, FP116-1125181003, FP106-1125181006, FP101-1125181000, FP102-1125181002, FP104-1125181005, FP101-1125181000<

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated after final run that begins at 1 p.m. EST. With AP Photos.<

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin sliced through the fog to grab the first-run lead Sunday at Killington as she chases after a third straight World Cup slalom win.

Wearing bib No. 3, the 23-yea ...