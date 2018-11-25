UPDATE 1-U.S. judge orders former Trump campaign adviser Papadopoulos to jail
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on
Sunday denied a motion by George Papadopoulos, a former aide for
Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, seeking to postpone
his sentence pending a separate case he hoped would lead to his
conviction being overturned.
Papadopoulos will report to jail on Monday to start his 14-
day sentence after judge Randolph Moss dismissed his 11th hour
bid to remain on bail.
Papadopou ...
