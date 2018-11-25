UPDATE 1-U.S. judge orders former Trump campaign adviser Papadopoulos to jail

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on

Sunday denied a motion by George Papadopoulos, a former aide for

Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, seeking to postpone

his sentence pending a separate case he hoped would lead to his

conviction being overturned.

Papadopoulos will report to jail on Monday to start his 14-

day sentence after judge Randolph Moss dismissed his 11th hour

bid to remain on bail.

Papadopou ...