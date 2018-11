fire-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT California's deadliest wildfire 100% contained: official

Los Angeles, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - The deadliest and most destructive fire in California's history was finally brought under control by firefighters, more than two weeks after it erupted, authorities said on Sunday.

"#CampFire ... is now 100% contained," Cal Fire, the state fire authority, said in its latest bulletin on Twitter.

The fire, which broke out on November 8, is so far known to have killed 87 people although anoth ...