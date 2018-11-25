BC-SOC--Italian Roundup, 0270

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Napoli draws 0-0 against Chievo in blow to title hopes<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

BY DANIELLA MATAR<

Associated Press<

MILAN (AP) - Napoli's hopes of pushing Juventus all the way in the title race diminished on Sunday and the boos rang out after it was held to a surprise 0-0 draw by bottom-of-the-table Chievo Verona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side is now already eight points behind Juventus, which beat Spal 2-0 on Saturday and looks to be on an unstoppable march to a record-extending eighth Ser ...