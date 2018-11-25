The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Saudi Aramco to sign 30 deals worth about $25 bln as part of local content push - executive

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will
sign this week 30 agreements worth about $25 billion with local
and foreign companies as part of a drive to expand the kingdomâs
industrial base and manufacture a bigger share of products
domestically, an Aramco executive said on Sunday.
The agreements will be signed on the sidelines of Aramcoâs
In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program (IKTVA), which will take
place on Monday and Tuesday.
IKTVA is a pla ...

 

