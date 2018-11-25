The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Aubameyang goal gives Arsenal 2-1 win at Bournemouth

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a 2-1 win at Bournemouth
* Arsenal moved to within one point of the top four
* Bournemouth's Brooks had an effort disallowed for offside
* The visitors went ahead with an own goal by Jefferson Lerma
* Josh King equalised with a fine finish just before the interval
* Aubameyang slid in Arsenal's second
* Bournemouth away to Man City next; Arsenal home to Tottenham (Adds detail, quote)
BOURNEMOUTH 1 ARSENAL 2
Nov 25 (Reut ...

 

