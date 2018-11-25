Yemen-conflict-Qaeda

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Drone strike kills five suspected Qaeda members in Yemen

Aden, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - A drone strike probably carried by the United States killed five suspected Al-Qaeda jihadists, including a local commander, in central Yemen's Bayda province Sunday, an official said.

The US military is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen.

An official in Bayda province said the five suspects were armed and in a car when the drone targeted them, and included a local jihadist leader known ...