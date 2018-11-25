US-politics-intelligence-Russia-Saudi

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Democrats to probe Trump money ties to Russia, Saudis: lawmaker

Washington, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Democrats intend to probe US President Donald Trump's financial ties to determine whether they are the "hidden hand" driving US foreign policy on Russia and Saudi Arabia, the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday.

Adam Schiff, currently the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, accused Trump of being "dishonest" about the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin S ...