Deadly California Camp Fire 100 percent contained -fire officials
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The deadly northern California wildfire
that destroyed the mountain town of Paradise and killed at least
85 people was 100 percent contained on Sunday, according to
state fire officials.
The so-called Camp Fire that started on Nov. 8 burned nearly
154,000 acres (62,000 hectares), left more than 200 people
missing and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, in and around
Paradise, California, about 175 miles (280 km) northeast of San
Francisco, accord ...
