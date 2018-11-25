Deadly California Camp Fire 100 percent contained -fire officials

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The deadly northern California wildfire

that destroyed the mountain town of Paradise and killed at least

85 people was 100 percent contained on Sunday, according to

state fire officials.

The so-called Camp Fire that started on Nov. 8 burned nearly

154,000 acres (62,000 hectares), left more than 200 people

missing and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, in and around

Paradise, California, about 175 miles (280 km) northeast of San

Francisco, accord ...