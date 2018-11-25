Greece's Varoufakis to run in European election - in Germany

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Former Greek finance minister

Yanis Varoufakis, who was outspoken in his criticism of the

austerity policies championed by Berlin at the height of the

euro zone's debt crisis, is to stand in European elections next

year - in Germany.

The Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), which he

launched in 2016 to "democratise" the continent, picked him on

Sunday as a candidate for the elections to the European

Parliament in May 2019.

