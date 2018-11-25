Greece's Varoufakis to run in European election - in Germany
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Former Greek finance minister
Yanis Varoufakis, who was outspoken in his criticism of the
austerity policies championed by Berlin at the height of the
euro zone's debt crisis, is to stand in European elections next
year - in Germany.
The Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), which he
launched in 2016 to "democratise" the continent, picked him on
Sunday as a candidate for the elections to the European
Parliament in May 2019.
Subscribe