UPDATE 1-Hindu temple site protest ends peacefully as 200,000 disperse

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts, adds quotes from speakers at rally and details)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
AYODHYA, India, Nov 25 (Reuters) - More than 200,000 Hindu
activists and monks protesting near a disputed religious site in
northern India dispersed peacefully on Sunday after demanding
the government build a temple at the site of a 16th-century
mosque.
A similar rally in 1992 near Ayodhya led to a Hindu mob
tearing down the mosque, sparking riots that killed about 2,000
people ...

 

