UPDATE 1-Hindu temple site protest ends peacefully as 200,000 disperse

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts, adds quotes from speakers at rally and details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

AYODHYA, India, Nov 25 (Reuters) - More than 200,000 Hindu

activists and monks protesting near a disputed religious site in

northern India dispersed peacefully on Sunday after demanding

the government build a temple at the site of a 16th-century

mosque.

A similar rally in 1992 near Ayodhya led to a Hindu mob

tearing down the mosque, sparking riots that killed about 2,000

people ...