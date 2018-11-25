JK-BJP-JOIN - Senior leaders from PDP, others join BJP in Jammu

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Senior PDP leader Vikas Bhatti, Swarnkaar Sangh district president Ashutosh Kapoor and Purani Mandi Shopkeepers' Association president Rakesh Jandial, along with their supporters, joined the BJP Sunday in the presence of party state president Ravinder Raina in a function held at the party headquarter here.

BJP state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi, state secretary Ajay Pargal and state BJP All Morcha in-charge Munish Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Raina expressed h ...