BC-FBN--49ers-Foster Arr, 0626

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest<

AP Photo FLCO101-1125180942, NYHK501-0530182016<

Eds: Updates identity, background on accuser. With AP Photos.<

By JOSH DUBOW<

AP Pro Football Writer<

The San Francisco 49ers released linebacker Reuben Foster on Sunday, hours after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on charges of domestic violence.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said Foster was booked into jail at ...