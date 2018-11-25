HP-LD ACCIDENT - 9 dead, 51 injured as bus falls into river in Himachal (Eds: Updating the No. injured)

Nahan (HP), Nov 25 (PTI) At least nine people were killed and 51 injured when a speeding bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge into a river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of Shimla, at around 4.30 pm. The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, ...