INDOPAK-KARTARPUR-LD QURESHI

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Pak welcomes India's move to send 2 ministers for Kartarpur corridor's groundbreaking ceremony (Eds: Updating with more inputs; background)

Islamabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday welcomed India's decision to send its two Union ministers to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor next week, terming it a "positive response".

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. It ...