Yemen-conflict-UN-Saudi

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Air raids hit rebel supply lines around Yemen's Hodeida

Dubai, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - A Saudi-led military coalition resumed air strikes against rebel supply lines around Hodeida on Sunday two days after a UN envoy visited the lifeline Yemeni port city, pro-government military officials said.

The air strikes targeted convoys of rebel reinforcements at the northern entrance to Hodeida and south of the city, which is held by Iran-aligned Huthi insurgents, the officials told AFP.

The raids came ...