Jordanian army kills four smugglers crossing border from Syria
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
AMMAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Jordanian army on Sunday
killed four smugglers seeking to cross into the kingdom from
Syria's southeastern desert border area, an army source said.
The source told Reuters two others were arrested in what was
a large drugs smuggling operation into the kingdom from the
lawless eastern Syrian desert, where dealers have long sought to
use the kingdom's borders as a conduit to the Gulf market
further south.
The kingdom has sealed its ...
