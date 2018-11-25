Jordanian army kills four smugglers crossing border from Syria

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

AMMAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Jordanian army on Sunday

killed four smugglers seeking to cross into the kingdom from

Syria's southeastern desert border area, an army source said.

The source told Reuters two others were arrested in what was

a large drugs smuggling operation into the kingdom from the

lawless eastern Syrian desert, where dealers have long sought to

use the kingdom's borders as a conduit to the Gulf market

further south.

The kingdom has sealed its ...