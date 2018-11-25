KA-2NDLD SHARIEF - Veteran Congressman and former Union minister Sharief passes away (Eds: Updating with additional inputs, reax

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister C K Jaffer Sharief passed away Sunday at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, doctors said.

Sharief was 85. He was hospitalised two days ago after he collapsed while getting into his car for attending the Friday namaz.

Family sources said Sharief was not keeping well for quite some time. He is survived by two daughters and his two sons had pre-deceased him.

Hospital sources said Sharief died of cardiac ...