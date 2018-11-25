BH-STATUE NITISH - Nitish unveils 70 ft tall Lord Buddha's statue in Rajgir

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Patna, Nov 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday unveiled a 70-feet tall statue of Lord Buddha at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Kumar unveiled the statue of Lord Buddha, the second tallest statue of Buddha in the country, in the presence of Mahabodhi temple's chief monk Bhante Chalinda amid the chanting of hymns, an official release said.

The statue has been installed above a 16 metre radius pedestal in the middle of the lake Ghora Katora and has been made from 45,000 cubic foot pink s ...