Syrian warplanes strike rebel areas after alleged gas attack<

By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE<

Associated Press<

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Syrian warplanes attacked rebel-held areas in northern Syria for the first time in weeks on Sunday, as Syrian officials said more than 100 people were trea ...