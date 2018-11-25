BC-ML--Syria 1st Ld-Writ, 0396
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Syrian warplanes strike rebel areas after alleged gas attack<
AP Photo XBH105-1124182153, XBH106-1124182330, XBH104-1124182325, XBH103-1124182337<
Eds: Updates throughout with airstrikes on rebel-held areas near Aleppo, Russian comment. With AP Photos.<
By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE<
Associated Press<
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Syrian warplanes attacked rebel-held areas in northern Syria for the first time in weeks on Sunday, as Syrian officials said more than 100 people were trea ...
Subscribe