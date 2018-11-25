The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Iran-Israel CLARI, 0039

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Clarification: Iran-Israel story<
Eds: Editors who used BC-ML--Iran-Israel of Nov. 24 may wish to use the following, which explains that Israeli officials view any comments from Iran about its demise as existential threats.<
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - In a story Nov. 24, The Associated Press reported that Iran frequently condemns Israel and predicts its demise. The story should have made clear that Israeli officials view any such comments from Iran as existential threats.
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 25th of November 2018 05:33:53 PM. All rights reserved.