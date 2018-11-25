The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Uganda-transport-accident-boat WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

At least 30 drown in Uganda pleasure boat disaster
By Michael O'HAGAN
=(Video+Picture)=
Kampala, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Thirty people drowned and more than 60 were feared dead after a pleasure boat sank in Lake Victoria, Ugandan police said Sunday, in the latest such incident on Africa's largest body of water.
"Thirty bodies have been recovered and 27 people rescued," said police spokesperson Zura Ganyana, adding the boat had sunk 150 metres (yards) from the lakeshore.
"According ...

 

