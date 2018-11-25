Uganda-transport-accident-boat WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

At least 30 drown in Uganda pleasure boat disaster

By Michael O'HAGAN

=(Video+Picture)=

Kampala, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Thirty people drowned and more than 60 were feared dead after a pleasure boat sank in Lake Victoria, Ugandan police said Sunday, in the latest such incident on Africa's largest body of water.

"Thirty bodies have been recovered and 27 people rescued," said police spokesperson Zura Ganyana, adding the boat had sunk 150 metres (yards) from the lakeshore.

"According ...