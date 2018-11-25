cricket-women-WT20-AUS-ENG

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Gardner stars as Australia crush England in World T20 final

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner starred with bat and ball as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket victory over England in the final of the Women's World T20 in Antigua on Saturday.

Gardner and teenage leg-spinner Georgia Wareham combined for five wickets to restrict the English to 105 all out off 19.4 overs after they had chosen to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Ga ...