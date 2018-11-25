NSRI, municipality warn of increased shark activity at Benton-on-Sea, Knysna

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter

KNYSNA, November 25 (ANA) - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Knysna and the Knysna municipal authorities have urged beachgoers to be cautious along the Knysna and Brenton-on-Sea coastline because of increased shark activity after a whale carcass washed ashore in the area.

"Increased in-shore shark activity is expected due to sharks being naturally attracted to the decaying whale carcass," N ...