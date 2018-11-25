BC-AS--Sri Lanka-Politic, 0413

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Sri Lankan president: PM-related investigations to continue<

Eds: Adds details, quotes, background, byline.<

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI<

Associated Press<

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - Sri Lanka's president on Sunday assured non-interference in ongoing investigations into abductions, killings of journalists and other crimes allegedly committed by those connected to the new prime minister and his Cabinet.

President Maithripala Sirisena said that the courts and police would continue to ...