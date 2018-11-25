The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Sri Lankan president: PM-related investigations to continue<
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI<
Associated Press<
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - Sri Lanka's president on Sunday assured non-interference in ongoing investigations into abductions, killings of journalists and other crimes allegedly committed by those connected to the new prime minister and his Cabinet.
President Maithripala Sirisena said that the courts and police would continue to ...

 

