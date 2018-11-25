The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Indian troops kill six militants in Kashmir

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SRINAGAR, India, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian troops on Sunday
killed six separatist militants in a gun battle in the disputed
region of Kashmir, the army said, as its forces stepped up
operations in one of the bloodiest weeks of fighting this year
during which 23 people have been killed.
The six militants were shot dead by troops in a village
south of Srinagar in an operation launched early on Sunday,
Indian army spokesman in Kashmir, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said.
...

 

