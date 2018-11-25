Indian troops kill six militants in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian troops on Sunday

killed six separatist militants in a gun battle in the disputed

region of Kashmir, the army said, as its forces stepped up

operations in one of the bloodiest weeks of fighting this year

during which 23 people have been killed.

The six militants were shot dead by troops in a village

south of Srinagar in an operation launched early on Sunday,

Indian army spokesman in Kashmir, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said.

