UPDATE 3-EU leaders urge Britons to back May's Brexit deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* EU leaders meet to endorse Brexit deal

* Treaty faces strong opposition in British parliament

* EU wants Britons to back May to get smooth exit

* Last-minute deal on Gibraltar avoids Spanish veto

(Adds further Juncker comment, Macron, edits)

By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - EU leaders urged Britons to

back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit package as they

gathered in Brussels on Sunday to formally agree a deal that

fa ...