ELE-MZ LAL - Cong may form post-poll alliance with like-minded parties in Mizoram: Lal Thanhawla By Trideep Lahkar

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) With just three days left for the Mizoram Assembly elections, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla Sunday said the Congress is open to form a post-poll alliance with like-minded parties, excluding the BJP and MNF, if the ruling party falls short of majority.

He, however, claimed that such a situation will not arise as the Congress will get full majority on its own.

In Mizoram, support of 21 MLAs is needed to form a government in the 40-member Assembly, which is going to polls on No ...