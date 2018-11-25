Myanmar-Bangladesh-Rohingya-refugee-unrest

Protest in Myanmar's Rakhine state opposes Rohingya return

Sittwe, Myanmar, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Protesters in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state demonstrated Sunday against the planned repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh, referring to them as "runaway refugees".

About 100 people led by Buddhists monks marched through the state capital Sittwe holding red banners and chanting slogans.

"All the people of the nation are responsible to protect the security of the c ...