Man stabbed to death at Durban minibus taxi rank

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter
DURBAN, November 25 (ANA) - A man has been stabbed to death at a minibus taxi rank in the Durban CBD, paramedics said on Sunday.
Shortly after 7pm on Friday night, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a stabbing at the Victoria Street minibus taxi rank in central Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.
Reports from the scene indicated that a man had been stabbed in the upper torso. The patient was assessed on the s ...

 

