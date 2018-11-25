BC-FBC--T25-Utah St-Bois, 0910

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Boise State beats Utah State, gets Mountain West title shot<

AP Photo IDBOI324-1124181518, IDBOI322-1124181449, IDBOI321-1124182214, IDBOI323-1124181545<

Eds: No. 21 Boise State 33, No. 14 Utah State 24. Updates with additional quotes, notes. With AP Photos.<

By JASON CHATRAW<

Associated Press<

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise State has a chance for a conference title and maybe even a big bowl game.

Brett Rypien threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, Alexander Mattison rushed for ...