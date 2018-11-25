The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Malaysia says former PM Najib's office ordered changes to 1MDB audit report

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The office of former
Malaysian premier Najib Razak ordered changes to a 2016 audit
report of scandal-plagued state fund 1MDB, including removing
mention of financier Low Taek Jho's presence at a board meeting,
authorities said.
Financier Low has been described as a central player in the
alleged corruption and money laundering at 1MDB, according to
Malaysian and U.S. authorities investigating the fund. He had no
official role in ...

 

