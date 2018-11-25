The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

India-crime-anthropology-Sentinel

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Police face-off with tribe in missionary killing
Port Blair, India, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Indian officers had a nervous long-distance face-off with the tribe who killed an American missionary, in their latest bid to locate his body on a remote island, police said Sunday.
The police team, who took a boat just off Indian-owned North Sentinel island on Saturday, spotted men from the Sentinelese tribe on the beach where John Allen Chau was last seen, the region's police chief Dependra Pathak told AFP ...

 

