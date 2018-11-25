UPDATE 2-Golf-Pieters, Detry fire Belgium to first World Cup triumph

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Young Belgians survive late wobble

* Australia, Mexico joint runners-up

* Defending champions Denmark and Canada tied for fourth (Adds quotes, details)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry won the $7 million World Cup of Golf by three strokes in Melbourne on Sunday to secure Belgium's first title in the team event after surviving a late wobble and a charge from hosts Australia.

Overnight leaders by five strokes, the former University of ...