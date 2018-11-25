BC-EU--Turkey-Austria, 0118

Shots fired near Austrian Embassy in Turkish capital<

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's official news agency says shots were fired near the Austrian Embassy in the Turkish capital.

Anadolu news agency says shots were fired into the air from a white car and security forces closed down roads near the embassy in Ankara on Sunday. According to the agency, crime scene investigators found many shell casings.

The private Ihlas news agency says the incident happened around midnight a ...