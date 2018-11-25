Former Australian judges call for national anti-corruption body
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Alison Bevege
SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Dozens of former Australian
judges published an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison
on Sunday calling for a national anti-corruption body to restore
public trust in the country's democratic process.
The letter, written by 34 former judges including Sir Gerard
Brennan, the former chief justice of the High Court of
Australia, the country's peak court, said there is public
suspicion that corruption permeates ma ...
