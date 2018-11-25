Italy-EU-budget

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Italy PM 'confident' Rome can avoid EU sanctions over budget

=(Picture)=

Rome, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was "confident" Rome could avoid unprecedented EU sanctions over its big-spending budget, rejected by Brussels, following talks with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

Rome's coalition government insists its 2019 budget will help kickstart growth in the eurozone's third largest economy and reduce debt, but the EU says the country risks ...