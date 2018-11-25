BC-BKW--T25-Georgetown-B, 0318

No. 4 Baylor blows past Georgetown for wire-to-wire victory<

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Juicy Landrum and NaLyssa Smith each scored 14 points, and No. 4 Baylor received scoring contributions from 10 players in its 67-46 win over Georgetown in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday night.

Landrum made four 3-pointers and pulled down a team-high nine re ...