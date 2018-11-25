The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-BKW--T25-Georgetown-B, 0318

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

No. 4 Baylor blows past Georgetown for wire-to-wire victory<
AP Photo NVCS125-1124182054, NVCS133-1124182150, NVCS131-1124182143<
Eds: APNewsNow. No. 4 Baylor 67, Georgetown 46. With AP Photos.<
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Juicy Landrum and NaLyssa Smith each scored 14 points, and No. 4 Baylor received scoring contributions from 10 players in its 67-46 win over Georgetown in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday night.
Landrum made four 3-pointers and pulled down a team-high nine re ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 25th of November 2018 09:41:25 AM. All rights reserved.