WRAPUP 1-Taiwan rebukes ruling party, emboldens China-friendly opposition

* Pro-Beijing party celebrates major victory

* China welcomes pro-independence party defeat

* Taiwan flags special marriage equality law

* Rights activists say special law 'discriminatory'

By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Voters in Taiwan have delivered a

strong rebuke to the island's pro-independence ruling party in

local elections, emboldening the China-friendly opposition, one

of whose main figures says he will now reach out to Beij ...