WRAPUP 1-Taiwan rebukes ruling party, emboldens China-friendly opposition

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Pro-Beijing party celebrates major victory
* China welcomes pro-independence party defeat
* Taiwan flags special marriage equality law
* Rights activists say special law 'discriminatory'
By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard
TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Voters in Taiwan have delivered a
strong rebuke to the island's pro-independence ruling party in
local elections, emboldening the China-friendly opposition, one
of whose main figures says he will now reach out to Beij ...

 

