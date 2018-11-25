BC-AS--Kashmir-Fighting , 0121

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Indian security forces kill 4 suspected rebels in Kashmir<

Eds: Adds details.<

SRINAGAR, India (AP) - Indian security forces killed four suspected insurgents in the Indian portion of disputed Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

They were killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. It quoted the army as saying security forces were searching the area following the clash.

Police said the four bodies had been recovered but no ...