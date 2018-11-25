Golf-USPGA-Presidents-WorldCup

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Els names Ogilvy as captain's assistant for golf's Presidents Cup

Melbourne, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - International team captain Ernie Els on Sunday picked Australian Geoff Ogilvy to be one of his assistants for next year's Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The South African is in the city to "scout" the course layout a year out from the tournament and said he was determined to release America's stranglehold on the event, with Ogilvy's local knowledge a key asset.

"Geoff is the ...