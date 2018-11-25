POLL-RJ-POKHRAN - Rajasthan polls: Religion big factor in Pokhran (Eds: Recasting overnight story)

PTI.

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Western Rajasthan's Pokhran assembly constituency is set for a close fight on December 7 between a Hindu religious leader fielded by the BJP and son of Muslim 'peer' pitted against him by the Congress.

The BJP candidate, Pratap Puri, is the head of the Taratara 'math'. The Congress' Shale Mohammad is the son of Muslim religious leader Gazi Fakir, who has a large number of followers both within India and across the border in Pakistan.

Both Puri and Fakir hold considerable swa ...