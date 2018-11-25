Philippines-transport-train FEATURE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dodging traffic, and death, on Manila's railway carts

By Joshua MELVIN

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - Pictures by Noel Celis. Video by Mark Remolacio ///

Manila, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - As soon as the train rumbles past, the men heave their home-made pushcarts back onto the tracks and passengers hop aboard -- cheating death and beating Manila's notorious traffic.

Scores of commuters in the city of about 12 million are propelled to their destinations daily by so-called "trolley boys ...