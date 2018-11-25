The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Philippines-transport-train FEATURE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dodging traffic, and death, on Manila's railway carts
By Joshua MELVIN
=(Picture+Video)=
ATTENTION - Pictures by Noel Celis. Video by Mark Remolacio ///
Manila, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - As soon as the train rumbles past, the men heave their home-made pushcarts back onto the tracks and passengers hop aboard -- cheating death and beating Manila's notorious traffic.
Scores of commuters in the city of about 12 million are propelled to their destinations daily by so-called "trolley boys ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 25th of November 2018 09:41:21 AM. All rights reserved.