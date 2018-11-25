BC-BKN--Spurs-Bucks, 0412

Antetokounmpo scores 34, Bucks top Spurs 135-129<

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds, rallying the Milwaukee Bucks from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in the final per ...