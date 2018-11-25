FRANCE-LD PROTEST - Thousands protest in 'feminist tidal wave' against sexist violence

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Paris, Nov 25 (AFP) Tens of thousands of people rallied across Europe on Saturday against sexist violence, with more than 30,000 turning out in Paris.

Demonstrations across France drew around 50,000 people in all, according to organiser Caroline de Haas, to answer a citizen collective's call for a "feminist tidal wave" of outrage against gender violence brought into sharp focus by the #MeToo movement.

Elsewhere, a thousand people braved driving rain in Rome while similar protests drew several hu ...