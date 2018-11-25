Internet-media-Twitch-science-lifestyle

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Video gaming fiends with an itch hit Twitch

By Julie JAMMOT

Paris, France, Nov 25, 2018 (AFP) - Seven years on from the rebranding of its original incarnation Justin.tv, video game live-streaming platform Twitch boasts more than a million people tuned in at any moment and interest is rising.

Today's top "streamers" are celebrities who can earn fame and a healthy living from competitive video gaming -- but co-founder Emmett Shear says his lightbulb moment came back in 2010, four years befor ...