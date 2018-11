BC-HKN--Bruins-Canadiens, 0364

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Moore's late power-play goal lifts Bruins past Canadiens<

AP Photo PCH114-1124182249, PCH115-1124182249, PCH113-1124182235, PCH109-1124182122, PCH110-1124182124, PCH107-1124182042<

Eds: APNewsNow. Bruins 3, Canadiens 2. With AP Photos.<

MONTREAL (AP) - John Moore scored a power-play goal with 2:57 left and Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in a hard-hitting and penalty-filled game.

David Backes and Jake DeBrusk also scored to help the Bruins win for thir ...