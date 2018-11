BC-HKN--Jets-Blues 1st L, 0486

Laine scores 5 goals, lifts Winnipeg past St. Louis 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets' 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of 97-year-ol ...